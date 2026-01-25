'Heartbroken' Timberwolves resume NBA play amid Minneapolis turmoil

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES COACH Chris Finch said the NBA team was “heartbroken” by events unfolding in Minneapolis, where federal agents shot dead a second US citizen amid the Trump administration’s mass immigration crackdown.

An emotional Finch spoke to reporters shortly before the Timberwolves took on the Golden State Warriors in Minneapolis, a game postponed from Saturday when the city was sent reeling by the shooting death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, less than three weeks after an immigration officer fired on Renee Good, also 37, killing her in her car.

“For the second time in less than three weeks we’ve lost another beloved member of our community, in the most unimaginable way,” said Finch, who fought for composure during his press conference.

“As an organisation, we are heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch. We just want to extend our thoughts, prayers and concern for Mr. Pratti’s family, all the loved ones, and everyone involved in in such an unconscionable situation in a community that we really love.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump who had called the shooting of Good “shameful,” called Pretti’s death and the continuing turmoil in Minneapolis “very sad.”

“I feel for the city,” Kerr said. “There’s a pall that has been cast over the city. You can feel it. A lot of people are suffering. Obviously loss of life, it’s the number one concern.

“Those families will never get their family members back. When all the unrest settles down, whenever that is, those family members won’t be returning home and that’s devastating,” added Kerr, whose university president father was fatally shot in 1984 in Lebanon by a Shia militia known as Islamic Jihad.

Both coaches praised the decision to postpone the game, with Timberwolves players especially “uneasy” on Saturday amid the uproar in their city.

“Playing basketball just didn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Finch said.

The NBA’s Players Association issued a statement on Sunday saying players “stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.”

“Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent,” the union said.

“The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all.”

Individual athletes were also speaking out.

Breanna Stewart, a three-time WNBA champion who co-founded the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s league, held up a small sign saying “Abolish Ice” during player introductions before an Unrivaled game in Florida.

“All day yesterday I was kind of just disgusted … we’re so fueled by hate right now instead of love,” Stewart said of the gesture, by which she said she meant “having policies to uplift communities and families instead of having policies fueling fear and violence.

“When human lives are at stake it’s bigger than anything else.”

Stewart noted that Minneapolis isn’t the only city affected by immigration enforcement. She said the issue hit close to home since her wife, retired Spanish basketballer Marta, is still in the process of seeking US citizenship.

“She’s a legal permanent resident and all of that, but it seems like it doesn’t matter,” Stewart said.

Other athletes weighed in on social media.

Two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, posted on X: “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

Brianna Turner, who played for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever last season, posted on X: “The minority that are still defending ICE will forever be on the wrong side of history.”