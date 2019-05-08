Clare emerge victorious from Munster MFC phase 1 after final win over Tipperary

CLARE EMERGED VICTORIOUS from the Munster MFC first phase after a rousing 15-point final win over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Banner county celebrated their second victory over the same opposition in the space of three weeks and did so with considerable ease after amassing a 10-point half-time lead.

It finished 3-12 to 0-06 in Limerick with Diarmuid Fahy, Dara Nagle and Brendan Rouine grabbing the goals for Clare.

Shane Meehan and Liam McCormack were the sharp shooters for the eventual winners tonight, contributing six points between them.

Dublin, meanwhile, made it two wins from two in the Leinster MFC round-robin series this evening.

The Dubs were 3-12 to 1-10 winners over over Wexford to extend their lead at the top of Group 2 to two points.

Offaly suffered their first defeat of the campaign and lost ground on the capital after a 0-08 to 0-05 defeat to Meath.

Early Group 3 leaders Kildare and Louth went head-to-head this evening and it was the Lilywhites who came out on top on a scoreline of 1-18 to 0-16.

Aaron Browne (0-5) and Ciaran O’Brien (1-2) were Kildare’s top scorers this evening, while Eoin Bagnall chipped in with four points of his own.

Elsewhere, in Group 1, Laois climbed to the top of the standings and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 3-06 to 1-11 win over Westmeath.

Jack Duggan’s early goal proved to be the difference as Longford climbed off the bottom of Group 1 with a narrow 1-08 to 0-09 victory over Carlow.

RESULTS

Munster MFC Phase 1 final

Clare 3-12 – 0-06 Tipperary

Leinster MFC Round-Robin

Meath 0-08 – 0-05 Offaly

Wexford 1-10 – 3-12 Dublin

Louth 0-16 – 1-18 Kildare

Laois 3-06 – 1-11 Westmeath

Carlow 0-09 – 1-08 Longford

