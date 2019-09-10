Cork and Galway lead the way as Minor Football Team of the Year is announced

SEVEN COUNTIES ARE represented in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards Football Team of the Year for 2019.

All-Ireland champions Cork have four players on the team – Darragh Cashman, Daniel Linehan, Conor Corbett and Michael O’Neill – while beaten finalists Galway also have four players named on the 15.

Players from Kerry, Mayo, Kildare, Monaghan and Tyrone make up the selection.

The team was selected from a panel of experts that included Karl Lacey and Tomás Quinn.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

1. Devon Burns – Kerry (Na Gaeil)

2. Jonathan McGrath – Galway (Caherlistrane)

3. Oisín Tunney – Mayo (Breaffy)

4. Ronan Boyle – Monaghan (Truagh Gaels)

5. Darragh Cashman – Cork (Millstreet)

6. Daniel Linehan – Cork (Castlemagner)

7. James Donaghy – Tyrone (Carrickmore St. Colmcilles)

8. Ethan Henry – Mayo (Mayo Gaels)

9. James McLaughlin – Galway (Moycullen)

10. Aaron Browne – Kildare (Celbridge)

11. Conor Corbett – Cork (Clyda Rovers)

12. Michael O’Neill – Cork (Buttevant)

13. Daniel Cox – Galway (Moycullen)

14. Tomo Culhane – Galway (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15. Dylan Geaney – Kerry (Dingle)

