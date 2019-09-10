This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork and Galway lead the way as Minor Football Team of the Year is announced

Both counties have four players selected on the side.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 1:49 PM
Cork captain Conor Corbett lifts the minor crown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SEVEN COUNTIES ARE represented in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards Football Team of the Year for 2019.

All-Ireland champions Cork have four players on the team – Darragh Cashman, Daniel Linehan, Conor Corbett and Michael O’Neill – while beaten finalists Galway also have four players named on the 15.

Players from Kerry, Mayo, Kildare, Monaghan and Tyrone make up the selection.

The team was selected from a panel of experts that included Karl Lacey and Tomás Quinn.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

1. Devon Burns – Kerry (Na Gaeil)

2. Jonathan McGrath – Galway (Caherlistrane)
3. Oisín Tunney – Mayo (Breaffy)
4. Ronan Boyle – Monaghan (Truagh Gaels)

5. Darragh Cashman – Cork (Millstreet)
6. Daniel Linehan – Cork (Castlemagner)
7. James Donaghy – Tyrone (Carrickmore St. Colmcilles)

8. Ethan Henry – Mayo (Mayo Gaels)
9. James McLaughlin – Galway (Moycullen)

10. Aaron Browne – Kildare (Celbridge)
11. Conor Corbett – Cork (Clyda Rovers)
12. Michael O’Neill – Cork (Buttevant)

13. Daniel Cox – Galway (Moycullen)
14. Tomo Culhane – Galway (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
15. Dylan Geaney – Kerry (Dingle)

