6 of Galway's All-Ireland winners feature in Minor Hurling Team of the Year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Galway have six representatives on the Minor Hurling Team of the Year after completing a three-in-a-row at this grade in 2019.

Finalists Kilkenny have three players in the line-up as do Limerick while two players from Clare and one from Wexford have also been included.

The defence features three Galway players with Christy Brennan, Eoin Lawless and Ian McGlynn all getting the nod.

Sarsfields’ Alex Connaire has been selected at midfield alongside Patrick Kirby of Limerick while Greg Thomas and Seán McDonagh represent the Tribesmen in the forwards.

The goalkeeper position has been awarded to Kilkenny’s Aidan Tallis while Peter McDonald and Billy Drennan are the other two representatives for the All-Ireland finalists.

The remaining players on the minor team of the year consist of Limerick duo Ronan Lyons and Cathal O’Neill, Cian Galvin and Shane Meehan of Clare and Wexford forward AJ Redmond.

“Knowing what it means to be part of a Minor team, I am proud to play my part in honouring those currently involved in the competition,” says Electric Ireland Minor Star awards panel member Alan Kerins.

“The Minor Star Awards celebrate these young players’ endeavours, recognising the commitment and dedication required to play Minor to this extremely high level.

“The players have brought pride and joy to their communities through their exploits on the field for their counties.”

The Hurling and Football Teams And Players of the Year will be awarded at the third annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards, set to take place at Croke Park on Saturday, 28 September with the Football Team of the Year being unveiled on Tuesday, 10 September.

2019 Electric Ireland Hurling Team of the Year

1. Aidan Tallis – Kilkenny (Lisdowney)

2. Christy Brennan – Galway (Clarinbridge)

3. Eoin Lawless – Galway (St. Mary’s, Athenry)

4. Ronan Lyons – Limerick (Monaleen)

5. Ian McGlynn – Galway (Kilconieron)

6. Cian Galvin – Clare (Clarecastle)

7. Peter McDonald – Kilkenny (Thomastown)

8. Alex Connaire – Galway (Sarsfields)

9. Patrick Kirby – Limerick (Patrickswell)

10. Greg Thomas – Galway (Ballygar)

11. Seán McDonagh – Galway (Mountbellew – Moylough)

12. Cathal O’Neill – Limerick (Crecora-Manister)

13. Billy Drennan – Kilkenny (Galmoy)

14. AJ Redmond – Wexford (Rathnure)

15. Shane Meehan – Clare (The Banner)

