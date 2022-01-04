Mipo Odubeko returns to West Ham after Championship loan spell

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Mipo Odubeko is returning to West Ham United after his loan spell at Huddersfield Town came to an end today.

The 19-year-old striker made six substitute appearances in total for the Championship side, having joined from the Hammers in August 2021.

His most recent involvement came in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley on 4 December.

“Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Mipo for his contribution during the first half of the season and wishes him all the best for the future,” a statement from the club reads.

Odubeko now returns to his parent club, who sit fifth in the Premier League — and for whom he made two senior appearances in the FA Cup last season.

Born in Dublin, Odubeko has played for Ireland at U17 level. He is also eligible to represent Nigeria, while the FA are understood to be exploring his eligibility to play for England, where he has lived since the age of 15.

As of last August, he was yet to commit to international football with Ireland.

Odubeko played for Crumlin United and then Saint Joseph’s Boys on these shores, before he hit the youth books of Manchester City and Manchester United across the water. He turned down a professional contract offer at United and signed for West Ham amid reported interest from further afield.

The teenager was a regular fixture in the Hammers’ Premier League matchday squads in the latter half of the 2020/21 season, though did not make a league appearance, while he scored twice in two showings for the club’s U23s before making the move to Huddersfield.

It was a loan for the 2021/22 season, though came with a break clause for both clubs in January 2022.