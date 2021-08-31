Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 31 August 2021
Championship loan move for Ireland youth international Mipo Odubeko

The 18-year-old striker from Dublin is set to spend the rest of the season with Huddersfield Town.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,476 Views 2 Comments
Image: Huddersfield Town AFC
Image: Huddersfield Town AFC

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE completed the signing of Mipo Odubeko from West Ham United.

The 18-year-old striker joins the Championship side on a season-long loan, with a January break clause for both clubs included in the deal.

In addition to the temporary transfer, Odubeko has signed a contract extension which commits him to West Ham until the summer of 2023.

Born in Dublin, Odubeko spent time on the books of both Manchester City and Manchester United before joining the Hammers in 2019.

A prolific goalscorer for the London club’s U23 side, he also made two first-team appearances in the FA Cup last season.

“Mipo is a young striker with potential, who offers us something different in the attacking areas,” said Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan, whose side are currently fourth in the Championship.

“He can play as a single striker or as a front pairing, and his finishing is a real strength; he has a very good shot from both his left and right sides. I am looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”

Although Odubeko has represented the Republic of Ireland up to the U17 grade, his future at international level is uncertain.

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford admitted last week that the player – who’s also eligible to represent Nigeria and England – “has a decision to make” regarding his allegiance.

