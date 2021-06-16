Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

Miranchuk's magnificent goal secures vital victory for Russia

The Russians rebounded from their defeat to Belgium by getting the better of Finland.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,005 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5468646
Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after his goal against Finland.
Image: Kirill Kudryavtsev
Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after his goal against Finland.
Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after his goal against Finland.
Image: Kirill Kudryavtsev

ALEKSEI MIRANCHUK SCORED the only goal as Russia kick-started their Euro 2020 challenge in St Petersburg with a 1-0 win against Finland.

Atalanta forward Miranchuk’s decisive strike came in first-half stoppage time and victory followed Saturday’s opening 3-0 Group B defeat to Belgium.

Finland had upset Denmark 1-0 in their opening game, in a match overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse, but, although they improved in the second half against Russia, they failed to seriously trouble Stanislav Cherchesov’s side.

Russia will be relieved to be up and running – they also extended their unbeaten record against the Finns to 18 matches – but they were far from convincing in a game which was low on quality.

The home side were given an early let-off when Joel Pohjanpalo’s flying third-minute header was ruled out for offside by a marginal VAR decision.

Russia’s first chance came in the 10th minute, but after being picked out by Miranchuk’s pass inside the area, Magomed Ozdoev blazed over from 10 yards.

Finland were carved open again soon after when Artem Dzyuba’s low shot hit a post, although the flag had already gone up for another offside.

Russia dominated first-half possession, but Finland, as they were in their opening win against Denmark, were compact and organised in defence.

Full-back Jere Uronen defended bravely and brilliantly when sliding in at the far post to deny Vyacheslav Karavaev a scoring chance.

The Finns’ white wall was breached by the game’s first shot on target in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Miranchuk played a one-two with skipper Dzyuba just inside the box and dinked a curling left-footed finish into goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s top right-hand corner.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki was denied by Igor Diveev’s last-ditch tackle at the start of the second period as Finland tried to respond.

Pukki saw another effort comfortably saved and, as the second half unfolded, Russia were content to protect their lead and hit their opponents on the break.

But Finland lacked a cutting edge to cash in on their increased possession and Russia comfortably saw the game out.

Both sides can still progress to the round of 16. Russia will play Denmark in their final group game on Monday and Finland face Belgium. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie