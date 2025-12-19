Czechia appoint veteran coach Koubek ahead of World Cup play-off with Ireland

MIROSLAV KOUBEK HAS been appointed as Czechia’s national coach, with a little over three months to prepare for March’s make-or-break World Cup play-off against the Republic of Ireland.

The 74-year-old Koubek will replace Ivan Hasek, who led the Czechs in World Cup qualifiers and was sacked following a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the Faroe Islands in October.

The Czechs finished second in Group L, six points behind Croatia, setting up a home play-off against Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side in Prague on 26 March.

“We will do everything to clinch a World Cup spot,” said Koubek, who has been appointed on a two-and-a-half year term.

“This is my task and I have to cope with it. I call it heads or tails… but I’m optimistic and believe that we’ll make it,” he added.

The winner of the play-off semi-final will earn a home final against either Denmark or North Macedonia on 31 March, playing for the right to face co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A at next year’s World Cup.

The 74-year-old Koubek, a former goalkeeper, has mostly coached Czech top-flight clubs.

His last stint with Viktoria Plzen ended in September, following a streak of poor results.

Before that, he led Viktoria to the Conference League quarter-finals in 2024 and the Europa League last-16 phase this year.

Pavel Nedved, the former Lazio and Juventus midfielder who is the national team’s general manager, said Koubek has been his first choice.

“He was really successful in European cups in the past two years,” said Nedved.

– © AFP 2025