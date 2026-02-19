More Stories
Zrinjski players celebrate after a goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Mixed fortunes for Palace and Forest in Europe

Meanwhile, it was a frustrating night for Troy Parrott and AZ Alkmaar.
7.46pm, 19 Feb 2026

Early Europa League Play-Off Round first-leg results:

  • Brann 0-1 Bologna
  • Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Genk
  • Fenerbahçe 0-3 Nottingham Forest
  • PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo

Early Uefa Conference League Play-Off Round first-leg results:

  • KuPS 0-2 Lech Poznan
  • Noah 1-0 AZ
  • Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Lausanne-Sport
  • Zrinjski 1-1 Crystal Palace 

PREMIER LEAGUE SIDE Crystal Palace had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Zrinjski of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Uefa Conference League tonight.

In the same competition, Ireland international Troy Parrott completed 90 minutes, as AZ Alkmaar suffered a 1-0 loss to Armenian Premier League side FC Noah.

In the Europa League, Nottingham Forest earned a comfortable 3-0 win at Fenerbahçe.

More to follow

