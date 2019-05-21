This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mkhitaryan given safety assurances ahead of Europa League final

The Armenian playmaker’s involvement in the game against Chelsea in Azerbaijan remains in doubt.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 10:51 AM
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
HENRIKH MKHITARYAN HAS been assured by Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom that it is perfectly safe for him to travel with Arsenal to Baku for the Europa League final.

Doubts have been cast over the Armenian playmaker’s involvement in a continental clash with Chelsea on 29 May.

Political tensions between his homeland and Azerbaijan have raised concerns over the impact his presence in the showpiece event could have.

Mkhitaryan was left out of Arsenal’s squad for a trip to Qarabag earlier in the season, for a group stage encounter in October, and no decision has been made as yet regarding a return to Eurasia.

The Gunners have not received the clearance they are looking for, but Tahir Taghizadeh claims their fears are unfounded.

He told Sky Sports when asked if he planned to contact Mkhitaryan: “Absolutely. I would be delighted for him to have a conversation with me.

“This is a Class A event. If our purpose is to play political games around it, it is something different. You are being paid as a footballer, not a politician. Let’s leave other issues aside.

“My message to Mkhitaryan would be: you’re a footballer, you want to play football? Go to Baku, you are safe there. If you want to play the issue then that’s a different story.

“What I can guarantee is that the Azerbaijan government will do everything that needs to be done and provide safety and security for every fan, player and staff member coming to this game.”

Unai Emery admitted after a final day outing against Burnley in the Premier League that he has no idea whether Mkhitaryan will form part of his plans in the pursuit of major silverware.

The Arsenal manager said: “It’s political issues and I don’t know what the solution is. We want to play with every player, he worked very well [against Burnley], and we’ll do all we can to play with every player and with him, but I don’t know the possibility [of playing] with him and the political issues.

“I don’t know what the problem is between the two countries but we’ll do all we can to be with Mkhitaryan there. It’s not only a sporting issue. It’s not in my hands, I don’t understand what the solution is.”

The42 Team

