Salah snatches added-time winner for Egypt after Zimbabwe scare

MOHAMED SALAH SCORED in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory for record seven-time champions Egypt over lowly ranked Zimbabwe in an Africa Cup of Nations Group B thriller in Agadir on Monday.

Salah came to Morocco after not starting in five consecutive Liverpool matches, with his omission leading to an outburst against manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement

But his uncertain future at Anfield was forgotten as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat 40-year-old Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi with a perfectly placed shot into the corner.

What was expected to be a comfortable start for Egypt in Group B proved anything but as Prince Dube gave Zimbabwe a 20th-minute lead they retained until Omar Marmoush equalised after 63 minutes.

Victory leaves Egypt level on three points after the first series of group matches with South Africa, who beat Angola 2-1 in Marrakesh earlier.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster scored on 79 minutes as Bafana Bafana won their opening match of an Africa Cup of Nations campaign for the first time in 21 years.

Since beating Benin in the 2004 tournament, South Africa have drawn twice and lost four times when they debuted in different editions of the premier African football tournament.

The opening Group B match had three distinct phases. South Africa started impressively and Oswin Appollis scored on 21 minutes before a small crowd in the near-42,000-seat stadium.

Angola controlled the rest of the opening half and Show levelled. South Africa then recovered to be the stronger side in the second half and Foster struck to secure maximum points.