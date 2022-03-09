'Maybe next game I will score three' - Salah on missed goal chances against Inter Milan

LIVERPOOL’S MOHAMED SALAH could just about accept not converting either of the two scoreable chances that were presented to him in their defeat to 10-man Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Despite the loss, Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed to the quarter-finals on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline. They came into the tie having racked up 12 successive victories only for them to miss a succession of good chances in the defeat, their first at Anfield in a year.

Joel Matip hit the crossbar, Salah hit the post twice in the second half while substitute Luis Diaz had a certain goal denied right at the end after Arturo Vidal somehow deflected his close-range shot over.

But a fourth quarter-final in five seasons was secured thanks to their two-goal victory in San Siro three weeks ago.

However, having been on such a dominant run since the start of the year Salah believes the result may just provide a cautionary lesson that they cannot afford to allow their standards to drop as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

“Maybe next game I will score three. I don’t mind so much when the team qualify. That is the most important thing, for sure,” he told BT Sport.

“We have lost a game but sometimes it can give you a push. It is always important to win a game but it (defeat) can happen.

“We missed a lot of chances and it’s not in the league and we have qualified and so the good thing is we are through.

“Everyone wants to win those trophies and for sure we want to win Champions League and Premier for sure.

“We are going to fight for both and let’s see what happens.”

Virgil Van Dijk admits their misfiring performance against Milan proves they are human.

“We are all human beings. Sometimes you miss chances – luckily we don’t lose many games but it happened,” Van Dijk told beIN Sports.

“The most important thing is that we are through and that was the main target. All good in the end.

“I am disappointed that we lost but I have to turn it into happiness because we are through. But I don’t like losing, we need to be ready for the weekend.”

