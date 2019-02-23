This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 February, 2019
Liverpool star Mo Salah admits that this season is 'much more difficult'

Although the 26-year-old sits atop the goal-scoring chart in the division, he has acknowledged battling more challenges

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 10:38 AM
13 minutes ago 286 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4509410
'I am still top scorer in the Premier League so I'm happy about that.'
Image: Darren Staples
'I am still top scorer in the Premier League so I’m happy about that.'
'I am still top scorer in the Premier League so I’m happy about that.'
Image: Darren Staples

LIVERPOOL ATTACKER MOHAMED Salah has admitted that the 2018/19 season is ‘more difficult’ for him than last term.

The Egypt international racked up 44 goals for the Reds in his debut campaign, winning a number of laurels in the process including the Premier League Golden Boot, the PFA Player of the Year among other individual awards.

The former Roma man, who struggled at the beginning of the season, has now scored 20 goals in all competitions, including his 17 in the English top-flight which ranked him as the top scorer in the division.

And while comparing last term with the current season, the forward stated that he is now a target for opposing sides following his imperious performance last campaign.

“Probably this season is more difficult than last season because everyone knows Mo Salah, and more than one player [are now trying to tackle me] when I have the ball,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“This season is much more difficult for me than last season, but I think there is misunderstanding for the people because they always judge you in one way [goals scored].

“Honestly, I don’t care too much because at the end of the day I am trying to help the team win games and I am still top scorer in the Premier League so I’m happy about that.”

Salah will hope to help Liverpool return to the summit of the log on Sunday when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

