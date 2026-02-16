Moefana ruled out of France squad for Italy game as Slimani called up

FRANCE CENTRE YORAM Moefana, who missed the Six Nations win over Wales in Cardiff, has been ruled out of Les Bleus’ next game against Italy, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced on Monday.

The FFR did not give a reason for Moefana’s absence but the Bordeaux-Bègles player missed the game in Wales after picking up a knee injury and coming off in the 50th minute in the tournament opener against Ireland.

Pau’s Fabien Brau-Boirie (20) took his place in the starting line-up, marking his first cap with a debut try in a 54-12 victory that leaves the French as the only side still able to win a Grand Slam.

Moefana will be replaced in the squad by Racing 92 fly-half Ugo Seunes, who was playing second-division rugby with Aurillac last season.

Prop Tevita Tatafu, who was part of France’s 42-man squad, has also been ruled out after picking up an injury in Bayonne’s win over Racing 92 on Saturday.

Advertisement

He is replaced by Leinster’s Rabah Slimani, who won the most recent of his 59 caps in New Zealand last year.

Leinster's Rabah Slimani. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, New Zealand international flanker Dalton Papali’i has signed a three-year deal with Castres starting next season, the Top 14 club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old openside, who has been playing for the Auckland Blues, has won 37 caps for the All Blacks since making his debut against Japan in Tokyo in 2018.

He featured in every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the final where the All Blacks fell just short against South Africa.

Dalton Papali'i in action for New Zealand against Ireland in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

His most recent appearance came against France in Hamilton in July.

“I know the club’s history,” said Papali’i in a club statement.

“I’m aware several All Blacks preceded me at Castres, such as Kees Meeuws, Carl Hoeft, Chris Masoe, more recently Jack Goodhue, and Gary Whetton, with whom I’ve had lengthy conversations.

“It’s a city passionate about its club and offers a family-oriented environment.”

He will also line up alongside another New Zealander named Papali’i, Abraham, also a back-rower and at Castres since 2023, though he represents Tonga at international level.

Castres are presently ninth in the Top 14, four points off the top six and place in the play-offs.

– © AFP 2026