Major coup for Everton as €32m striker Kean set to arrive from Juventus

EVERTON HAVE AGREED a deal to sign Moise Kean from Juventus in a deal worth an initial €32 million.

The Toffees have been working to secure the services of the Italy international as manager Marco Silva looks to add to his attacking options, and the 19-year-old now appears set to move to Goodison Park — with his medical scheduled for Wednesday.

He scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Juve last season as the Old Lady of Turin won a record eighth successive Serie A crown.

The deal could grow to become worth up to €40m with add-ons, with Kean set to earn €3m a year on Merseyside across a five-year contract.

He represented Italy at the recent U21 European Championships, but has senior senior international caps to his name. Source: EMPICS Sport

The agreement comes on the same day that the Toffees sold Idrissa Gueye to French champions Paris Saint-Germain for €30m.

Kean, who is a product of the Juventus youth academy and represented Italy at every youth level before making his senior debut in 2018, represents a significant coup under the stewardship of owner Farhad Moshiri.