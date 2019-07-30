This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major coup for Everton as €32m striker Kean set to arrive from Juventus

The 19-year-old Italy international is due in England for his medical tomorrow.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,453 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4746163
Kean scored seven goals for Juve last season.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo
Kean scored seven goals for Juve last season.
Kean scored seven goals for Juve last season.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo

EVERTON HAVE AGREED a deal to sign Moise Kean from Juventus in a deal worth an initial €32 million.

The Toffees have been working to secure the services of the Italy international as manager Marco Silva looks to add to his attacking options, and the 19-year-old now appears set to move to Goodison Park — with his medical scheduled for Wednesday. 

He scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Juve last season as the Old Lady of Turin won a record eighth successive Serie A crown.

The deal could grow to become worth up to €40m with add-ons, with Kean set to earn €3m a year on Merseyside across a five-year contract.

Italy U21 v Spain U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship - Group A - Renato Dall'Ara He represented Italy at the recent U21 European Championships, but has senior senior international caps to his name. Source: EMPICS Sport

 The agreement comes on the same day that the Toffees sold Idrissa Gueye to French champions Paris Saint-Germain for €30m.

Kean, who is a product of the Juventus youth academy and represented Italy at every youth level before making his senior debut in 2018, represents a significant coup under the stewardship of owner Farhad Moshiri.

