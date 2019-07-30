This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 July, 2019
PSG complete €30 million swoop for Everton star Gueye

The Senegal international has penned a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:42 AM
20 minutes ago 649 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4745492
Gueye leaves Everton after three years.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Gueye leaves Everton after three years.
Gueye leaves Everton after three years.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have confirmed they have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, with the fee reported to be €30 million. 

The 29-year-old has penned a four-year deal that runs through until 30 June 2023 and will become the eighth Senegalese player to turn out for the Parc des Princes side.

Gueye spent four successful years in England, having started his professional career in Europe with Lille, where he played 176 times.

From there, he moved to Aston Villa and subsequently Everton, spending a single year at Villa Park and three at Goodison.

His move to Paris, though, is the biggest of his career.

“I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain,” he told the Parisian club’s official website.

“After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe. 

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Gueye becomes PSG's sixth summer signing. Source: Martin Rickett

“And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”

PSG have spent more than a year looking for a defensive midfielder to replace Thiago Motta, who retired at the end of the 2017/18 season, with Gueye having been on their shopping list for several months.

Although they captured Ander Herrera from Manchester United on a Bosman deal, they lost Adrien Rabiot to Juventus on a similar transfer, leaving them short in the heart of the field and pressing them to sign the 69-time capped Senegal star.

He becomes their sixth major signing of the summer, having also captured Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla, Marcin Bulka from Chelsea, Mitchel Bakker from Ajax and Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

Additionally, PSG completed something of a transfer coup by adding teenager Xavi Simons from Barcelona.

While this is positive news for the Ligue 1 champions, Neymar’s situation remains unresolved, with the Brazilian unsettled at the club, though at least training with the squad again.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

