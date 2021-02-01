BE PART OF THE TEAM

Brighton sign ‘exciting’ Ecuador international Moises Caicedo

The 19-year-old has signed a contract until June 2025 at Albion.

By Press Association Monday 1 Feb 2021, 4:50 PM
BRIGHTON HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

The 19-year-old, who has scored once in four appearances for his country, has signed a contract until June 2025 with the Premier League club.

His arrival at the Amex Stadium is subject to international clearance.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “It’s no secret we have been working to bring Moises to the club and we are very pleased he is finally here.

“He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League.

“He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country just 18. He’s an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”

Press Association

