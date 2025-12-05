MONA MCSHARRY HAS won a gold medal in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke at the 2025 US Open Championships in Austin, Texas.
McSharry clocked 30.48 seconds to finish ahead of Skyler Smith (30.59) and Mackenzie Lung (30.73).
The 100m Breaststroke Olympic bronze medallist was the fastest qualifier from the heats, progressing in 30.80.
Advertisement
McSharry, now undertaking a Masters at the University of Tennessee, is competing Stateside rather than at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Poland.
Fresh from his gold medal last night, Daniel Wiffen cruised into the Men’s 800m Freestyle final in Lublin this morning.
The Olympic champion finished second in his heat in 7:34.60, just behind Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany after a fascinating head to head.
Ellen Walshe won her Women’s 200m Individual Medley heat, touching in 2:09.21 to progress to the semi-finals in sixth overall. Ellie McCartney was listed in the same heat, but did not start amidst a heavy schedule.
Rosalie Phelan clocked a huge lifetime best of 54.16 to finish third in her Women’s 100m Freestyle heat, but won’t progress to the semi-finals in 32nd overall.
Evan Bailey is among the other Irish swimmers in action this morning, following his bronze medal last night.
Wiffen (1500m Freestyle gold, 400m Freestyle bronze), John Shortt (200m Backstroke gold) and Bailey (200m Freestyle bronze) have all medalled in Lublin this week.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
McSharry wins gold medal at US Open Championships, Wiffen into another final in Lublin
LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago
MONA MCSHARRY HAS won a gold medal in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke at the 2025 US Open Championships in Austin, Texas.
McSharry clocked 30.48 seconds to finish ahead of Skyler Smith (30.59) and Mackenzie Lung (30.73).
The 100m Breaststroke Olympic bronze medallist was the fastest qualifier from the heats, progressing in 30.80.
McSharry, now undertaking a Masters at the University of Tennessee, is competing Stateside rather than at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Poland.
Fresh from his gold medal last night, Daniel Wiffen cruised into the Men’s 800m Freestyle final in Lublin this morning.
The Olympic champion finished second in his heat in 7:34.60, just behind Hungary’s Zalan Sarkany after a fascinating head to head.
Ellen Walshe won her Women’s 200m Individual Medley heat, touching in 2:09.21 to progress to the semi-finals in sixth overall. Ellie McCartney was listed in the same heat, but did not start amidst a heavy schedule.
Rosalie Phelan clocked a huge lifetime best of 54.16 to finish third in her Women’s 100m Freestyle heat, but won’t progress to the semi-finals in 32nd overall.
Evan Bailey is among the other Irish swimmers in action this morning, following his bronze medal last night.
Wiffen (1500m Freestyle gold, 400m Freestyle bronze), John Shortt (200m Backstroke gold) and Bailey (200m Freestyle bronze) have all medalled in Lublin this week.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Swimming