Monaghan, Down and Armagh win Dr McKenna Cup opening games

SEAMUS MCENANEY BEGAN his second spell as Monaghan boss in a winning fashion today in the Dr McKenna Cup with Down and Armagh also victorious in the Ulster pre-season competition.

Monaghan's Dessie Ward in action against Derry's Ciaran McFaul.

Monaghan defeated Derry 1-17 to 0-14 with Latton player Aaron Mulligan scoring 1-4 in their success at Inniskeen.

Rory Gallagher saw his Derry team go in front by one at the break, 0-8 to 1-4, and they were three points to the good early in the second half, 0-11 to 1-5, when Christopher Bradley raised a white flag.

But Monaghan took control from there, outscoring Derry by 0-8 to 0-2 in the final quarter to clinch success.

Monaghan's Aaron Mulligan is presented with his man-of-the-match award. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

A late goal by Liam Kerr sealed Down’s success by 1-11 to 0-7 over Fermanagh in Enniskillen. A low-scoring first-half concluded with Down in front by 0-4 to 0-3 before they gradually pulled clear after the interval.

Armagh posted 1-14 in the opening half of their triumph over Cavan, eventually prevailing by 2-17 to 1-13 with Conor Turbitt grabbing goals in either half. Martin Reilly raised Cavan’s green flag.

Dr McKenna Cup Results

Monaghan 1-17 Derry 0-14

Down 1-11 Fermanagh 0-7

Armagh 2-17 Cavan 1-13

