Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

Creevy red-card allows Montpellier to defeat London Irish in European opener

Declan Kidney’s side lost 32-27 on the opening night of the European Champions Cup.

46 minutes ago 1,246 Views 0 Comments
Paolo Garbisi with Ollie Hassell-Collins.
Paolo Garbisi with Ollie Hassell-Collins.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MONTPELLIER RECOVERED FROM a 24-6 deficit to defeat 14-man London Irish 32-27 on the opening night of the European Champions Cup on Friday.

The French Top 14 champions took full advantage of Irish’s Argentine hooker Agustin Creevy being red-carded late in the first half for a high tackle on Anthony Bouthier.

Montpellier went on to score four tries through Thomas Darmon (2), Cobus Reinach and Alexandre Becognee with Louis Carbonel adding three conversions and two penalties.

Juan Martin Gonzalez scored two tries for Irish with Lucio Cinti also crossing.

Paddy Jackson, who played in the 2012 final with Ulster, kicked a penalty and three conversions. Rory Jennings also added a late penalty.

Creevy had played a key part in one of Gonzalez’s tries with a neat offload, but moments later he was sent off for a high tackle on Bouthier.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

The Montpellier full-back left the field for a head injury assessment.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie