Moreno has 'clear conscience' after controversial Spain exit

Luis Enrique’s former assistant has stepped aside after just a handful of months at the Roja helm, a feeling he admitted was ‘bittersweet’.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 10:09 PM
ROBERT MORENO INSISTS he has “a clear conscience” after his stint as Spain head coach ended with Luis Enrique’s return to the role, although he acknowledged “a bittersweet feeling”.

Then assistant Moreno stepped into the breach earlier this year when Luis Enrique resigned as his young daughter Xana battled bone cancer. She died in August.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique returned this week, however, replacing Moreno, who had worked alongside him in a number of previous positions.

Moreno has not reverted to his role as assistant amid reports the two have fallen out, although he said in a statement on Wednesday he would not assess his final days as Spain boss, avoiding “a spiral of reproaches and justifications for each of the parties”.

But the 42-year-old did thank Luis Enrique, his staff, the RFEF and the media, while also apologising for not addressing reporters after his final match in charge on Monday.

He added in the statement: “I have a clear conscience. It is impossible to please everyone, but I sincerely tell you that I respect all and all opinions.

“I have always maintained that I am a man of my word and would not be an obstacle in the event that Luis Enrique decided to return.

“I have done so even though it has meant my departure. I wish him well because his joys will be ours.”

Referring to the “extreme situation” in Luis Enrique’s personal life that led to him taking charge, Moreno said he wished he had never been required to become coach.

He concluded: “My experience as an absolute coach began and ended in the same way, with a bittersweet feeling.

“I have to look forward and face new challenges as a coach in my passion, football. I am prepared to face the challenge of leading new projects.”

