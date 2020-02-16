This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho jokes Alderweireld 'scored three goals' in Spurs thriller

The Belgian defender certainly had an eventful afternoon for Tottenham at Villa Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 7:17 PM
43 minutes ago 1,880 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5009441
Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld
Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld
Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld

JOSE MOURINHO joked Toby Alderweireld “scored three goals” as Tottenham left it late to earn a 3-2 win in a cracker at Aston Villa.

Alderweireld put past his own goalkeeper before lashing home an equaliser at Villa Park, and he was also outjumped when Bjorn Engels later restored parity for the hosts.

But Engels himself made an injury-time error that Son Heung-min, who earlier had made it 2-1 when scoring the rebound from his saved spot-kick — awarded for an Engels foul on Steven Bergwijn – capitalised on to win it for Spurs.

“In a funny way I would say Toby scored three goals,” a smiling Mourinho said of the Belgium defender, whose wife gave birth to their son Jace this week. 

First in our goal, the second a fantastic goal he scored, and the third he loses the duel with Engels. 

“But he scored with a shot of his life which was to be a dad again two days ago. It’s something to remember.”

Pepe Reina was busy in the home goal but Villa will count themselves unlucky to lose after putting in a valiant effort, a fact Mourinho himself acknowledged.

“I think we deserved to win but I don’t think they deserved to lose. I think they were good, they gave us a real football match, a real fight,” added Mourinho. 

They played to win, I don’t think they played to get a point — probably in the last 10-15 minutes yes — but during the game their attitude was to win the game. It’s fantastic, that’s why the game was so good.”

Spurs’ late winner means they are just a point adrift of fourth-place Chelsea, who face Manchester United on Monday.

The table may look favourable from a Spurs point of view, but Mourinho believes a few sides will be fancying their chances.

“Not just for us. A window opens for many teams, probably teams that saw fourth as too far. What seemed far, now the fifth place is not far,” he said, referring to the fact fifth would be enough for a Champions League place given Manchester City’s two-season European ban administered by UEFA, which the club said they intend to appeal against.

“Arsenal, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves… Everyone will feel they have the chance.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie