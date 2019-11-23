This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Son inspires Spurs to winning start under Mourinho

Mourinho’s new side led 3-0 early in the second half, but retreated under late pressure and won 3-2 at the finish.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 2:32 PM
30 minutes ago 2,518 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4903530
Son celebrates the first goal under Mourinho.
Image: Frank Augstein
Son celebrates the first goal under Mourinho.
Son celebrates the first goal under Mourinho.
Image: Frank Augstein

THE JOSE MOURINHO era at Spurs got off to a flying start away to West Ham this afternoon with a 3-2 win.

Son Heung-Min was at the heart of the Tottenham attack with a first-half goal and an assist for Lucas Moura. Harry Kane rounded off the scoring for the visitors in the second half and that proved to be the winner as the Irons pulled back two late goals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s former charges began the day in 14th place, but two superb first-half goals set them well on the way to joining Arsenal and Sheffield United on 17 points before the rest of the weekend action kicks off. 

Dele Alli slipped Son into the left channel of the penalty area on 36 minutes and the South Korean expertly stood up Issa Diop, shaping to shoot with his right before drilling it beyond Roberto with his left.

Alli would break the game open with an outrageous pass in the minutes before half-time. The midfielder overstretched to control a ball on the left wing, slipped directly in front of the technical area and yet managed to flick the ball with his right heel while lying flat on his back.

Son tore onto the ball and ate up the ground before flashing a low cross along the six yard box and Moura slid Mourinho’s Tottenham into a 2-0 half-time lead.

west-ham-united-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-london-stadium Mourinho in Lucas Moura's ear. Source: John Walton

The visitors did not let up after the restart and Son seemed to have set up Moura for a second, but the Brazilian opted to attempt a square pass rather than shot as he bore down on goal and the ball fell harmlessly between the two.

No matter for the smiling Mourinho, his side extended their lead minutes later thanks to a powerful downward header from Harry Kane off a searching Serge Aurier cross from the right.

Michail Antonio pulled one back for the hosts with a smart finish on 73 minutes.

And for 17 minutes that looked set to be nothing more than a consolation, but the Hammers were the side mounting pressure in the six minutes of injury time. Declan Rice had an 89th-minute tap-in chalked off by Var and the hosts pulled a second goal back through Angelo Ogbonna before the final whistle.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie