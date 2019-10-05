Sixth consecutive Cork title for All-Ireland champions, and Cora returns as Carnacon go 21-in-a-row

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR club champions Mourneabbey made it six Cork titles on the bounce this evening, while Cora Staunton made a swift comeback from a career-threatening injury as Carnacon sealed a remarkable 21-in-a-row in Mayo.

Mourneabbey after winning their first All-Ireland senior club title last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shane Ronayne’s Mourneabbey were nine-point winners over West Cork at CIT, with four first-half goals ultimately putting the game to bed.

It was a case of fifth time lucky in the All-Ireland final last December as the Rebel club finally lifted the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup after years of hurt and heartbreak.

The five in-a-row Cork and Munster champions avenged for three painful decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a semi-final defeat (2016) against Dublin kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely, and this year, they’ll be hoping to go back-to-back in the national stage.

Today, they collected their first piece of championship silverware for 2019 following a 4-9 to 1-9 victory.

All-Ireland winning captain Bríd O’Sullivan was on the double in the opening period while Dublin three-in-a-row winner Noelle Healy — who transferred to the Clyda outfit earlier this year — and Cork skipper Doireann O’Sullivan scored the other goals to make it 4-2 to 0-6 as the middle whistle sounded.

Mourneabbey's three All-Stars Doireann O'Sullivan (14), Noelle Healy (11) and Ciara O'Sullivan (12) after Healy's first appearance for the club in March. Source: Mourneabbey Twitter.

The latter O’Sullivan led the point-scoring charge in the second half, and was instrumental throughout, despite West Cork’s fightback — which included a 49th-minute goal from county star Aine O’Sullivan.

But Mourneabbey had more than enough to see them over the line.

It caps a memorable few weeks for long-time manager Ronayne, who steered Tipperary to All-Ireland intermediate glory in Croke Park last month.

***

In Mayo, Carnacon sealed their 21st senior championship title in-a-row after a 3-11 to 0-8 win over Moy Davitts at Swinford.

The 2017 All-Ireland champions started brightest with an early goal through Erina Flannery, before an Aoife Brennan brace either side of half time ultimately saw them home and hosed.

While Amy Dowling and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace — now headed for West Coast Eagles in the AFLW — impressed for Moy Davitts, Carnacon’s dominance continued. But perhaps the highlight was Staunton’s return.

Staunton after scoring a goal in last year's county final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 11-time All-Star made her comeback from a severe injury sustained earlier this year in Australia, coming from the bench in the second half and scoring a point with her first touch.

The GWS Giants AFLW star returns just 23 weeks after surgery on a horrific triple leg-break and broken ankle Down Under. 37-year-old Staunton suffered the nasty injury uring an Aussie Rules match for UNSW-ES Bulldogs.

*Fiona Doherty started for Moy Davitts in place of Daina Towey

***

Elsewhere, legendary Cork dual star Rena Buckley had a successful weekend too. Today, she starred for her football club Donoughmore and accounted for 1-5 in their Munster junior club championship quarter final.

Last night, she was just as effective in defence for Iniscarra as they prevailed to the county senior camogie final.

Even more impressive when you consider she lined out yesterday evening at centre back as Inniscarra won Cork senior camogie semi-final. — Eoghan Cormican (@cormicaneoghan) October 5, 2019

