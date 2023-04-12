Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Johnny Moloney in action for Offaly last year.
# On the Move
Former Offaly senior captain moves to Connacht club champions Moycullen
Johnny Moloney has featured for his native Tullamore in recent Offaly county senior finals.
11 minutes ago

FORMER OFFALY FOOTBALL captain Johnny Moloney has completed a club transfer to the reigning Galway and Connacht senior club champions Moycullen.

Having been based in Galway in recent times and commuting to play for his native Tullamore in Offaly, Galway Bay FM have now reported that Moloney has made a permanent club switch.

Moloney retired earlier this year from inter-county football, playing at centre-back last summer as Offaly’s 2022 campaign ended with a Tailteann Cup semi-final loss at the hands of eventual champions Westmeath.

The experienced player scored 0-2 in Tullamore’s Offaly county senior final loss last September to Rhode, having picked a medal the year before as they were crowned 2021 champions after a replay win over the same opponents.

Moloney joins a club that won their second Galway senior title last autumn, having made their breakthrough in the 2020 county championship. They progressed to lift the Connacht title courtesy of wins over Mayo’s Westport, Roscommon’s Strokestown and Sligo’s Tourlestrane, before losing out in January at the All-Ireland semi-final stage against Derry side Glen in Croke Park.

Moycullen have plenty county senior stars with Sean Kelly, Peter Cooke and Dessie Conneely all featuring in Galway’s recent league final defeat to Mayo.

