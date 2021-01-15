Moyes has 'big hopes' for West Ham and Ireland teenager Odubeko

Mipo Odubeko playing for Ireland against Finland during an U17 international at Waterford's RSC in March 2019.

WEST HAM UNITED manager David Moyes has hinted at further opportunities for Mipo Odubeko.

The 18-year-old striker made his first-team debut as a late substitute in Monday’s win at Stockport County in the third round of the FA Cup.

His chances of featuring for the Hammers again have been aided by the recent sale of club-record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League meeting with Burnley, Moyes had some words of encouragement for Odubeko, who recently returned from an injury lay-off.

The Dublin-born youngster joined West Ham in October 2019, having previously been on the books at Manchester United.

“I think he’s somebody we’re looking forward to working with, but he pulled his hamstring four months ago and has been out for three months,” Moyes said.

“He’s a young player we have big hopes for. With Mipo, he’s just back from a long-term hamstring injury, but we like him a lot and will try and bring him along at the right time and when we need him.”

Odubeko has represented the Republic of Ireland up to U17 level, with his most recent involvement on the international stage coming during back-to-back friendlies against Finland in March 2019.