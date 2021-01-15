BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

Moyes has 'big hopes' for West Ham and Ireland teenager Odubeko

The 18-year-old striker from Dublin made his first-team debut for the club earlier this week.

By Paul Dollery Friday 15 Jan 2021, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,563 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5326355
Mipo Odubeko playing for Ireland against Finland during an U17 international at Waterford's RSC in March 2019.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mipo Odubeko playing for Ireland against Finland during an U17 international at Waterford's RSC in March 2019.
Mipo Odubeko playing for Ireland against Finland during an U17 international at Waterford's RSC in March 2019.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEST HAM UNITED manager David Moyes has hinted at further opportunities for Mipo Odubeko.

The 18-year-old striker made his first-team debut as a late substitute in Monday’s win at Stockport County in the third round of the FA Cup.

His chances of featuring for the Hammers again have been aided by the recent sale of club-record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League meeting with Burnley, Moyes had some words of encouragement for Odubeko, who recently returned from an injury lay-off.

The Dublin-born youngster joined West Ham in October 2019, having previously been on the books at Manchester United.

“I think he’s somebody we’re looking forward to working with, but he pulled his hamstring four months ago and has been out for three months,” Moyes said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s a young player we have big hopes for. With Mipo, he’s just back from a long-term hamstring injury, but we like him a lot and will try and bring him along at the right time and when we need him.”

Odubeko has represented the Republic of Ireland up to U17 level, with his most recent involvement on the international stage coming during back-to-back friendlies against Finland in March 2019.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie