U20 Grand Slam winner Hodnett to debut as Munster name team to face Southern Kings

JOHN HODNETT WILL debut in the back row for Munster during Friday night’s visit of the Southern Kings to Musgrave Park.

A product of Clonakilty RFC and an U20 Grand Slam winner with Ireland last year, the Rosscarbery man has featured regularly for UCC in Division 1A of the AIL this season.

Hodnett, who turned 21 last month, starts at openside and is joined in the back row by number eight Arno Botha and blindside Jack O’Donoghue, the latter of whom was among 13 Ireland squad players made available to their provinces by Andy Farrell this week.

Chris Farrell also returns from international duty in midfield where he’ll line out outside Dan Goggin, while up-and-comers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start wide.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan complete an all-international front row while Billy Holland captains the side on what will be his 226th appearance for his native province.

Academy players Keynan Knox and Ben Healy are included on the bench.

Munster

Mike Haley

Calvin Nash

Chris Farrell

Dan Goggin

Shane Daly

JJ Hanrahan

Neil Cronin

James Cronin

Niall Scannell

John Ryan

Fineen Wycherley

Billy Holland (C)

Jack O’Donoghue

John Hodnett

Arno Botha

Replacements:

Kevin O’Byrne

Jeremy Loughman

Keynan Knox

Gavin Coombes

Chris Cloete

Nick McCarthy

Ben Healy

Rory Scannell