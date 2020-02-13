This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
U20 Grand Slam winner Hodnett to debut as Munster name team to face Southern Kings

The West Cork man starts at seven while a couple of internationals also return for provincial game time.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,559 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5005979
John Hodnett beats a tackle in a Scarlets 'A' v Munster 'A' match last September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
John Hodnett beats a tackle in a Scarlets 'A' v Munster 'A' match last September.
John Hodnett beats a tackle in a Scarlets 'A' v Munster 'A' match last September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN HODNETT WILL debut in the back row for Munster during Friday night’s visit of the Southern Kings to Musgrave Park.

A product of Clonakilty RFC and an U20 Grand Slam winner with Ireland last year, the Rosscarbery man has featured regularly for UCC in Division 1A of the AIL this season.

Hodnett, who turned 21 last month, starts at openside and is joined in the back row by number eight Arno Botha and blindside Jack O’Donoghue, the latter of whom was among 13 Ireland squad players made available to their provinces by Andy Farrell this week.

Chris Farrell also returns from international duty in midfield where he’ll line out outside Dan Goggin, while up-and-comers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start wide.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan complete an all-international front row while Billy Holland captains the side on what will be his 226th appearance for his native province.

Academy players Keynan Knox and Ben Healy are included on the bench.

Munster

Mike Haley
Calvin Nash
Chris Farrell
Dan Goggin
Shane Daly
JJ Hanrahan
Neil Cronin

James Cronin
Niall Scannell
John Ryan
Fineen Wycherley
Billy Holland (C)
Jack O’Donoghue
John Hodnett
Arno Botha

Replacements:

Kevin O’Byrne
Jeremy Loughman
Keynan Knox
Gavin Coombes
Chris Cloete
Nick McCarthy
Ben Healy
Rory Scannell

