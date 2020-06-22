This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne, Earls and de Allende all expected to be fit for Munster's August fixtures

The squad returned to training in Limerick today, with CJ Stander and Chris Cloete absent as they self-isolate following a return from South Africa.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 22 Jun 2020, 2:37 PM
45 minutes ago 925 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5129502
File photo of Keith Earls.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File photo of Keith Earls.
File photo of Keith Earls.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER EXPECT Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and new signing Damian de Allende to be fit for the slated interprovincial fixtures at the Aviva Stadium from 22 August. 

Beirne is rehabbing an ankle inury, while Munster say Earls, de Allende and Calvin Nash are recovering from short-term injuries and should be fit for the resumption of the 2019/20 Pro14 season. 

Joey Carbery has wrist and ankle injuries and is expected to make a return in September, which should be in time for the semi-finals and final of the Pro14, should Munster make it that far. 

John Ryan has undergone a minor shoulder operation, and Munster have not given a date for his expected return. 

CJ Stander and Chris Cloete did not train as they have returned from South Africa, and must now self-isolate for 14 days per government guidelines. 

The province today trained at their High Performance Centre in Limerick for the first time since March.

 

Under health guidelines, the squad is training in pods of seven players. Each pod is working with a designated coach, with no interaction allowed with other groups.

Showers, changing rooms, kitchen areas and video analysis rooms are all closed, meaning players arrive, train, and leave. All players and staff are undergoing daily temperature checks as they arrive. 

Having last week been educated about the transmission and symptoms of Covid-19 along with the precautions they need to take at training, players must also fill out a daily questionnaire following their temperature check. 

If a player’s responses to this questionnaire alert medical staff to a possible symptom of Covid-19, or if the player’s temperature is read above 37.5°C, the medical staff will decide on the next course of action for that player. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie