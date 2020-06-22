Beirne, Earls and de Allende all expected to be fit for Munster's August fixtures

MUNSTER EXPECT Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and new signing Damian de Allende to be fit for the slated interprovincial fixtures at the Aviva Stadium from 22 August.

Beirne is rehabbing an ankle inury, while Munster say Earls, de Allende and Calvin Nash are recovering from short-term injuries and should be fit for the resumption of the 2019/20 Pro14 season.

Joey Carbery has wrist and ankle injuries and is expected to make a return in September, which should be in time for the semi-finals and final of the Pro14, should Munster make it that far.

John Ryan has undergone a minor shoulder operation, and Munster have not given a date for his expected return.

CJ Stander and Chris Cloete did not train as they have returned from South Africa, and must now self-isolate for 14 days per government guidelines.

The province today trained at their High Performance Centre in Limerick for the first time since March.

Under health guidelines, the squad is training in pods of seven players. Each pod is working with a designated coach, with no interaction allowed with other groups.

Showers, changing rooms, kitchen areas and video analysis rooms are all closed, meaning players arrive, train, and leave. All players and staff are undergoing daily temperature checks as they arrive.

Having last week been educated about the transmission and symptoms of Covid-19 along with the precautions they need to take at training, players must also fill out a daily questionnaire following their temperature check.

If a player’s responses to this questionnaire alert medical staff to a possible symptom of Covid-19, or if the player’s temperature is read above 37.5°C, the medical staff will decide on the next course of action for that player.