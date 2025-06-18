Keith Wood's son Tom one of five new Munster academy recruits

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED five new recruits to the province’s academy squad.

Emmet Calvey, Conor Kennelly, Oisín Minogue, Eoghan Smyth and Tom Wood will all join ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Tom Wood is the son of former Munster and Ireland player Keith Wood. Tom’s older brother, Gordon, is heading into year two of the Munster academy.

Oisín Minogue is a nephew of former Munster player and coach Anthony Foley.

Prop Calvey, 20, hails from Clare and is an Ireland U20 international. He featured for Munster A in this season’s interprovincial championship but missed Ireland’s U20 campaign with injury.

Kennelly, 19, plays lock and featured the Ireland U20s against Wales, France and Italy in this year’s U20 Six Nations.

Shannon RFC flanker Minogue (19) came through at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St Munchin’s College. The son of former Ireland international Rosie Foley, he played for the Ireland U20s against England and Scotland in this year’s Six Nations.

Smyth is a centre from Cork Constitution, and played in all five Ireland U20s games in the 2025 Six Nations.

Garryowen’s Wood (19) made three appearances for the Ireland U20s at out-half, and played for Munster A in the interpros earlier this year.

2025/26 Munster academy squad:

Year 3: George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Darragh McSweeney, Ben O’Connor, Max Clein, Ronan Foxe.

Year 2: Jake O’Riordan, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, Seán Edogbo, Luke Murphy, Gordon Wood.

Year 1: Emmet Calvey, Conor Kennelly, Oisin Minogue, Eoghan Smyth, Tom Wood.