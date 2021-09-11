Munster run in five tries in entertaining pre-season win over Exeter

Exeter Chiefs 19-31 Munster

MUNSTER SCORED THREE second-half tries to beat the Exeter Chiefs in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Sandy Park.

The sides went in level at 12-12 at the break before tries from Neil Cronin, Roman Salanoa and Calvin Nash in the second half gave the visitors a 12-point win.

With 8,775 in attendance, it was Exeter who hit the front first and took an early 5-0 lead through a Jack Innard try from a lineout maul, which Joe Simmonds could not convert.

Munster responded with a try from Rory Scannell, converted by Ben Healy, to edge 7-5 in front.

But when Dan Goggin was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock on, Exeter made quick use of their advantage, Jack Nowell scoring and Simmonds converting for a 12-7 lead.

Munster were back on terms shortly before the half-hour mark when Nash crossed for the first of his two tries.

And as Johann van Graan introduced fresh faces from the bench in the second half — all 31 players in the travelling squad getting game time — it was Munster who had the decisive edge.

Cronin dived over for a go-ahead try but it was quickly cancelled out when Exeter mauled over another five-metre lineout, Rus Tuima with the score which Simmons converted for a 19-17 lead.

But as Exeter boss Rob Baxter made changes of his own, Salanoa and Nash crossed for two tries in quick succession, with Jack Crowley kicking the extras on both occasions, to seal victory.

