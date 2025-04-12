Red army lands in Bordeaux dreaming of more Munster magic

AS EARLY AS yesterday afternoon there were clusters of Munster supporters roaming around the gorgeous streets of Bordeaux. With temperatures touching the mid-20s, hopefully those lucky enough to be here for today’s Champions Cup quarter-final [KO 3pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1] remembered to pack spare jerseys.

The travelling red army barely had time to unpack from an all-timer weekend in La Rochelle before being asked to go on the road again, and while we might not get the huge numbers we saw at the Stade Marcel Deflandre seven days ago, there will be a sizeable contingent here to make their presence felt.

They come to Bordeaux dreaming of witnessing more Munster magic. If the province are to do it, they’ll certainly need to score a few tries. The goods news is that Bordeaux are almost certain to give them the opportunities. The Top 14 side attack in waves and don’t need much of a sniff to turn a seemingly nothing play into a score, but they can also be guilty of lapses in defence, sometimes for extended periods.

In their five Champions Cup games to date this season [v Leicester, Ulster, Exeter, the Sharks and Ulster again], Bordeaux have scored 42, 40, 69, 66 and 43 points. Staggering numbers, but they’ve also leaked 28, 19, 17, 12 and 31 points. The Top 14, in which they sit second, reads 596 points for across their 20 games to date, with 436 against, a difference of +160. Top-placed Toulouse are +312.

The chances will come, but Munster need to make them count. So often across the opening half of the season Munster spoke about their frustration around not being more clinical in the opposition 22. That remains in work in progress but their attack looks in much better health now.

Munster trained in Bordeaux yesterday. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

For a start, the back three of Thaakir Abrahams, Calvin Nash and Andrew Smith boasts raw speed, something the province were sorely missing in recent seasons. Abrahams cut La Rochelle open and might find similar space once this game opens up, as it almost inevitably will. This is just his seventh game for the province but the former Sharks and Lyon man, who worked with Bordeaux attack coach Noel McNamara during his time at the Sharks, can be a transformative figure in that Munster backline.

Alex Nankivell is equally important and his return at centre alongside Tom Farrell, perhaps Munster’s player of the season so far, is significant, even if Sean O’Brien enjoyed one of his strongest games against La Rochelle.

The half-back partnership of Jack Crowley and Craic Casey looks stronger than ever and while both men can offer momentum-changing moments, the most encouraging aspect of their recent form has been their excellent game management. The young half-backs are now playing the game with old heads.

Up front is where Munster have at times looked vulnerable over the years but again, they have players in form. In the second row, Tadhg Beirne is providing the inspirational moments that set former captain Peter O’Mahony apart. Bordeaux will be on high alert for his turnover threat. Josh Wycherley needs a big game as he comes in for the injured Jeremy Loughman, but will be energised from his fine outing against Ronan O’Gara’s men.

Munster were magnificent in La Rochelle, where a long line of players, including Nash, Casey, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett had arguably their best-ever games in red. Can they get a clutch of key men to reach those levels again? They also got notable impact off their bench through the likes of Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern and Conor Murray.

Bordeaux’s threats are many and varied. After being allowed put his feet up when Ulster came to town last Sunday, Louis Bielle-Biarrey returns on the wing. The 21-year-old is the most exciting winger in world rugby, and the man on the other flank, Damian Penaud, isn’t too far behind him. Those two could be the winning of the game in themselves. Rohan Janse van Rensburg also comes back into the starting team and forms a classy centre partnership alongside Yoram Moefana, while scrum-half and captain Maxime Lucu is playing career-best rugby.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Matthieu Jalibert was expected to return at 10 but Joey Carbery misses out on the 23 after taking a heavy knock against Ulster, although he was not listed among Bordeaux’s injured. Unavailable or otherwise, he seems a loss, and not just for those of us interested to see the now former Ireland 10 doing his thing in new club colours. Carbery was excellent in his 46 minutes against Ulster and would have been a genuine weapon for Bordeaux to spring off the bench.

At fullback, 19-year-old Jon Echegaray does not have the star power of some of his teammates but is a coming talent, starting today for the first time in the Champions Cup.

Bordeaux’s pack is unchanged from Ulster but it’s no secret that their power up front does not match the quality across the backline. It will take another big effort but Munster can win the forward battle.

The temptation is to roll out the old cliché (which is probably good for another few years after last weekend)– you can never write Munster off in Europe. Yet there is more meat to this team than myth and magic. When they play to their potential this is a fine Munster side. They might not be better than this version of Bordeaux, but they will certainly take some beating.

Buckle up for another belter.

BORDEAUX-BEGLES: Jon Echegaray; Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna; Adam Coleman, Cyril Cazeaux; Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Pete Samu.

Replacements: Connor Sa, Matis Perchaud, Sipili Falatea, Pierre Bochaton, Marko Gazzotti, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Pablo Uberti.

MUNSTER: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt), Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GEO].