Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

'I'm delighted with the performance. We owed our supporters that'

Munster defeated the Bulls 31-17 tonight.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 10:19 PM
29 minutes ago 1,170 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5894452
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

GRAHAM ROWNTREE DIDN’T hide his relief after his Munster team finally showed signs of progress tonight in their excellent victory over the Bulls at Thomond Park.

A stuttering start to the season had seen Munster win just one of their first four games. Tonight, however, they were impressive in large parts of their 31-17 win.

“I’m delighted, delighted with the result, and pretty much most of the performance,” said Rowntree.

“I said to the lads, ‘you can see what we’re doing coming through, look how good we are when we keep momentum, are accurate around our breakdown, when we’re disciplined, not giving up access to our 22. Look what we can do’.

“There’s elements of our attack coming through, what Mike [Prendergast] has been doing. He’s been doing some fantastic work, but more importantly I enjoyed our goalline defence at the end. Being a forwards coach, I thought the way we kept them out was admirable. 

“They [the Bulls] are very good, they have a meticulous amount tap-penalties, little clever tap-penalty moves near to the opposition goalline, and we stopped them. That element pleased me and I’m delighted with the performance from the crowd, who turned out to support us. We owed them that.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Rowntree accepted it was crucial for Munster’s fans to see the attacking pictures on the field in a competitive match rather than to just hear that they are happening in training.

“It’s important for us and the spectators to see the fruits of our labour. I could see what Mike calls ‘green shoots’. I could see it coming in our game so far, but we could see it all come though tonight.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie