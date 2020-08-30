This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne excels but Munster now face into 'shortest turnaround we've had in years'

Johann van Graan’s side will be back at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night to take on Leinster.

Murray Kinsella Reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,438 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5190573

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan said his team will be able to train just once before their Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Leinster next Friday evening at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm].

The southern province secured their place in the final four with a 49-12 win against 13-man Connacht this afternoon in Dublin.

They now face into the daunting task of taking on Leinster, who rested their front-liners for last night’s win over Ulster, on the back of a five-day turnaround.

tadhg-beirne-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-liam-oconnor-and-conor-murray Munster scored seven tries in their win over Connacht. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s the shortest turnaround that we’ve had in years,” said van Graan after the win over Connacht.

“Those are the cards we’ve been dealt, so we’ll get back to Limerick and Cork tonight, literally have one training session and we’re back here [in Dublin] on Thursday.

“It’s all about recovery, but that’s the challenge of sport and that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ll be back here on Friday evening against the champions in their back yard.”

Connacht’s two first-half red cards did allow van Graan to get key players Conor Murray, CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, JJ Hanrahan, and captain Peter O’Mahony off the pitch for the final quarter, while centre Damian de Allende left the field in the final 10 minutes as Munster opted to finish the game with only 14 players.

“The game was won and we just tried to protect him,” said van Graan of de Allende. “He hasn’t played a lot of rugby. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him, we just said we’d finish the game off with 14.”

The return of Beirne in Munster’s second row was a hugely welcome feature of the win against Connacht, with the Ireland international making his first start since fracturing his ankle against Saracens last December.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Beirne’s man-of-the-match performance was timely following the major blow of losing Springbok lock RG Snyman to a torn ACL last weekend against Leinster.

tadhg-beirne-makes-a-break Tadhg Beirne was man of the match for Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Tadhg really played well,” said van Graan. “I felt it was a good performance from him and Fineen [Wycherley] and Billy [Holland] coming on to close out the game. That’s the good thing about a quality squad, you need a squad.

“It would have been great to have RG play with these guys but that’s the landscape for the next few months. We’re very happy with the performance of Tadhg and it’s good that we’ve got three locks who have played really well.”

Overall, it was a scrappy, stop-start game in which there were 37 penalties and a further three yellow cards – two of them for Munster as O’Mahony and Beirne were sin-binned just before half-time.

As such, Munster failed to get into a consistent rhythm against Connacht but their breakdown work was good again, their lineout was excellent, and they scored seven tries in total.

Already, the focus is on Friday night and the chance to topple the reigning champions.

“I was just speaking to Pete there, in the first 28 minutes when we were equal numbers on the pitch, I thought we played well,” said van Graan. “There was a lot of intent from us, we started the game well, we played against a team high in confidence.

“So we’re pretty happy with that semi-final spot.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from the Aviva Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie