8 mins ago

Here are your team-sheets for today’s inter-pro, complete with late changes.

Connacht have pulled Matt Healy from the starting 11 shirt, so academy prospect Diarmuid Kilgallen comes in for his senior debut.

Bundee Aki is on the bench as Peter Robb is withdrawn.

For Munster, James Cronin fills in for Liam O’Connor as loosehead cover.

Munster: