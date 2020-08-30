We’re going minute-by-minute as the southern province look to seal their place in the Pro14 semi-finals.
Liveblog
Here are your team-sheets for today’s inter-pro, complete with late changes.
Connacht have pulled Matt Healy from the starting 11 shirt, so academy prospect Diarmuid Kilgallen comes in for his senior debut.
Bundee Aki is on the bench as Peter Robb is withdrawn.
For Munster, James Cronin fills in for Liam O’Connor as loosehead cover.
Munster:
15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Jack O’Sullivan
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Colm de Buitléar
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tom Daly
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade
1. Paddy McAllister
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Niall Murray
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Abraham Papali’i
Replacements:
16. Johnny Murphy
17. Conor Kenny
18. Matthew Burke
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Seán Masterson
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Bundee Aki
23. Conor Dean
Referee: Frank Murphy.
Good afternoon, rugby fans. We’re getting used to this again, the whole weekend inter-pro lark.
It’s Munster v Connacht this afternoon from 3pm (eir Sport) and this match really has something tangible riding on it.
Munster, as things stand, are third in Pro14 Conference B and so out of the play-off places. They need two points to overtake Scarlets in second in order to set up a semi-final against Leinster next Friday night.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (5)