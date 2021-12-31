Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 31 December 2021
Advertisement

Alex Kendellen handed first start as Munster ring changes for trip to Galway

Johann van Graan has made seven changes to the team that beat Castres in the Champions Cup.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 31 Dec 2021, 12:13 PM
4 minutes ago 255 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5643590
Alex Kendellen will make his first start for Munster this weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Alex Kendellen will make his first start for Munster this weekend.
Alex Kendellen will make his first start for Munster this weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ALEX KENDELLEN HAS been handed a first start for Munster, with the highly-rated flanker named in the team to face Connacht at The Sportsground tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, Premier Sports, TG4].

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for Munster to date, and earned his Champions Cup debut in the win against Castres two weeks ago after starring for the Ireland U20s last season.

Tomorrow’s fixture represents Munster’s first United Rugby Championship outing since an 18-10 loss at Ospreys on 23 October, and head coach Johann van Graan has made seven changes in total to the team that saw off Castres at Thomond Park.

Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly, Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley all start on their first appearances since October, with Craig Casey and Kendellen also coming into the starting team.

Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly named on the wings.

Damien de Allende and Chris Farrell continue in the centre positions, while Casey partners Ben Healy in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Archer line out in the front row, with Jean Kleyn partnering Wycherly in the second row.

Jack O’Donoghue captain the team from blindside, with Kendellen named at openside and Coombes completing the backrow at number eight.

Rory Scannell will make his 150th appearance for the province if called upon off the bench.

Munster (v Connacht)

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Keynan Knox

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Jack Daly

21. Neil Cronin

22. Jack Crowley

23. Rory Scannell


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella take a break from eating and drinking to chat about some interesting contract news in Irish rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie