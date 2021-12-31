Alex Kendellen handed first start as Munster ring changes for trip to Galway

ALEX KENDELLEN HAS been handed a first start for Munster, with the highly-rated flanker named in the team to face Connacht at The Sportsground tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, Premier Sports, TG4].
The 20-year-old has made three appearances for Munster to date, and earned his Champions Cup debut in the win against Castres two weeks ago after starring for the Ireland U20s last season.
Tomorrow’s fixture represents Munster’s first United Rugby Championship outing since an 18-10 loss at Ospreys on 23 October, and head coach Johann van Graan has made seven changes in total to the team that saw off Castres at Thomond Park.
Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly, Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley all start on their first appearances since October, with Craig Casey and Kendellen also coming into the starting team.
Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly named on the wings.
Damien de Allende and Chris Farrell continue in the centre positions, while Casey partners Ben Healy in the half-backs.
Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Archer line out in the front row, with Jean Kleyn partnering Wycherly in the second row.
Jack O’Donoghue captain the team from blindside, with Kendellen named at openside and Coombes completing the backrow at number eight.
Rory Scannell will make his 150th appearance for the province if called upon off the bench.
Munster (v Connacht)
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Keynan Knox
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Jack Daly
21. Neil Cronin
22. Jack Crowley
23. Rory Scannell
