Munster and Connacht unveil starting sides as URC action returns

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT have unveiled their starting sides for their respective games tomorrow night as the URC returns to action this weekend.

Lock Evan O’Connell is one of four Academy players included in the Munster side to face Emirates Lions at Thomond Park, [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports 1 and TG4 Player].

O’Connell will start on his URC debut, while loosehead prop Dan Bleuler makes his Munster debut after signing for the province on a short-term deal. Summer signing Thaakir Abrahams returns from injury on the wing for his first appearance since September.

Alex Nankivell is back in midfield for his third appearance of the season having missed the last three games due to a hip injury.

Winger Shay McCarthy and flanker Ruadhán Quinn are the other Academy players named to start, while prop Kieran Ryan is on the bench. Stephen Archer is also listed amongst the replacements, set for his 290th Munster appearance, while Shane Daly returns from a leg injury to be part of the squad.

Tom Ahern was unavailable due to a knock. Diarmuid Barron will captain the team, while Alex Kendellen returns from Ireland camp to start in the back row with Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Joe Joyce captains the Connacht team that will face Vodacom Bulls tomorrow at Dexcom Stadium, [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2].

He’ll play alongside Niall Murray, while hooker Dave Heffernan returns fromm Irelandy duty to be selected, while Josh Murphy returns from suspension to start in the back row. In the backs Jack Carty starts at out-half with scrum-half Ben Murphy alongside him.

The bench includes props Jordan Duggan who will make his 50th appearance for the club if called upon, and Sam Illo who has recovered from injury which has kept him out since the end of September.

Munster

Mike Haley; Shay McCarthy, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan, Stephen Archer, Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Shane Daly.

Connacht

15. Shane Jennings (15)

14. Shayne Bolton (18)

13. Piers O’Conor (6)

12. Cathal Forde (37)

11. Santiago Cordero (8)

10. Jack Carty (213)

9. Ben Murphy (5)

1. Denis Buckley (254)

2. Dave Heffernan (205)

3. Jack Aungier (70)

4. Joe Joyce (25) (C)

5. Niall Murray (79)

6. Josh Murphy (22)

7. Conor Oliver (88)

8. Sean Jansen (11)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (42)

17. Jordan Duggan (49)

18. Sam Illo (24)

19. Darragh Murray (28)

20. Paul Boyle (98)

21. Caolin Blade (198)

22. David Hawkshaw (34)

23. Shamus Hurley-Langton (42)