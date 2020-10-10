Stander pounces late to secure dramatic win for Munster

Munster 25

Edinburgh 23

CJ STANDER GOT over for a late try to maintain Munster’s winning start to the season as they came from behind to oust Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

And Ben Healy kept his nerve to steer over the conversion and land the winner for the second week in a row.

It didn’t take Healy long to take up where he left off last weekend in Wales and penalties in the second and fifth minutes kicked his side into a 6-0 lead.

Munster's Alex McHenry is tackled. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

But Edinburgh took the lead three minutes later when Mark Bennett broke through some slack defending to score.

Jaco van der Walt’s conversion kicked Edinburgh ahead, but Healy’s third penalty reclaimed the lead for Munster midway through the opening half.

Only a TMO decision denied Jack O’Donoghue an opportunist tr, and ten minutes from the break Edinburgh went ahead again when prop WP Nel crashed over following some high tempo play.

But Healy kept Munster in touch and his fourth penalty just before the break meant they only trailed 14-12 at half time.

Edinburgh extended their lead with another van der Walt kicked penalty after 49 minutes but Healy cancelled it after a high tackle on the busy Craig Casey.

Another high tackle from van der Walt saw him early a yellow card in the 57th minute and Healy drilled over the penalty to reclaim the lead for Munster.

A great break from Darcy Graham drew the penalty concession, and with van der Walt still in the bin Bennett kicked the lead penalty from in front of the posts before Healy missed his first kick of the night.

But they never gave up after van der Walt moved his side into a 23-18 lead, Stander burrowed over from a few inched to level matters three minutes from time and Healy converted to secure the win.

Scorers

Munster

Try: CJ Stander

Pens: Ben Healy (6)

Con: Healy

Edinburgh

Tries: Mark Bennett, WP Nel

Cons: Jaco van der Walt (2)

Pens: van der Walt (2), Bennett

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry (Dan Goggin ’49), Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey (Conor Murray ’62); Jeremy Loughman (James Cronin ’53), Rhys Marshall (Kevin O’Byrne ’62), John Ryan (Roman Salanoa ’72); Fineen Wycherley (Gavin Coombes ’60), Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell (John Hodnett ’30), CJ Stander.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, George Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland (Pierre Schoeman ’51), Stuart McInally, WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist (Andrew Davidson ’30); Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, , Simon Berghan, , Mesulame Kunavula, Dan Nutton, Nathan Chamberlain, James Johnstone.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)