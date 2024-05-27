Advertisement
Seamus Flanagan and William O’Donoghue with Cathal Malone in the 2022 Munster final at Thurles. James Crombie/INPHO
Munster hurling final confirmed for Thurles; Tailteann draw to take place on Sunday

Clare and Limerick are meeting for third consecutive provincial decider.
5.29pm, 27 May 2024
THE MUNSTER SENIOR hurling final between Clare and Limerick has been confirmed for Thurles on Sunday, 9 June at 4pm.

The Joe McDonagh final between Laois and Offaly takes place on the same day at 3.30pm at Croke Park.

Clare and Limerick are meeting in the Munster decider for a third season in a row. Last year’s installment took place in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with the home side winning, after Clare declined to have the game played in Pairc Úi Chaomh. The 2022 final, in Thurles, went to extra time, with Limerick again the winners. 

Meanwhile, the preliminary quarter-finals draw for the Tailteann Cup will take place on Sunday, after the conclusion of the group stages.

The draw will comprise eight teams, to include four group runners up, three best-placed third sides and New York. 

The teams that finish in second place in their groups will be seeded and will also have home advantage.

Teams which progress from the preliminary round will meet group stage winners in the quarter-finals.   

 

Saturday 8 June 

Leinster SHC final

Kilkenny v Dublin, Croke Park, 6pm – RTE

 

Sunday 9 June 

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Laois v Offaly, Croke Park, 3.30pm – RTE

Munster SHC final

Limerick v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm – RTE

Ronan Early
