O'Mahony fit to resume training ahead of Munster's latest clash with Leinster

O'Mahony missed the defeat to Toulouse as he recovered from his leg injury.

O'Mahony missed the defeat to Toulouse as he recovered from his leg injury.

PETER O’MAHONY IS set to return to training this week ahead of Munster’s latest interpro meeting with Leinster.

The Munster captain suffered a “deep laceration” to his thigh in the Guinness Pro14 final defeat to Leo Cullen’s side last month, an injury which subsequently ruled him out of Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup exit against Toulouse.

But O’Mahony has now recovered and will train this week ahead of the opening round of the Rainbow Cup which sees the provincial rivals lock horns again on 24 April.

Head coach Johann van Graan will have to wait patiently for further news on both James Cronin and Tadhg Beirne’s availability for the return to the RDS.

Both players are currently recovering from rib injuries, and a decision on their fitness will be taken early next week.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: