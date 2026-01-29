Tom Wood - son of Keith - in line for Munster debut against Glasgow Warriors

TOM WOOD — SON of Keith — is in line to make his Munster senior debut in Friday night’s URC clash away to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun [KO 7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].
The 19-year-old out-half is named on the bench — one of two academy players in the squad as Seán Edogbo retains his place in an unchanged back row.
Clayton McMillan makes four personnel changes and two positional switches to the side that beat Dragons at Virgin Media Park last weekend, with Diarmuid Barron again captaining the southern province.
Diarmuid Kilgallen, Oli Jager, Josh Wycherley and Evan O’Connell all start, as Alex Nankivell, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Ala’alatoa and Jean Kleyn drop out of the XV.
Nankivell (foot) and Kleyn (head) are both ruled out through injury, while Loughman is with the Ireland squad in Portugal for their Six Nations training camp.
Kilgallen starts on the wing, with Shane Daly moving to outside centre and Dan Kelly shifting inside. Wycherley, Jager — making his first start since October — and O’Connell come into the pack.
Ennis half-backs Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler start together for the second time after JJ Hanrahan’s late withdrawal saw them form a new partnership at nine and 10.
While Ireland U20 international Wood is the headline inclusion among the replacements, Mark Donnelly is in line for his first Munster appearance since November after his short-term loan at Ealing Trailfinders.
Alex Kendellen (ankle), Calvin Nash (shoulder), Conor Bartley (neck), Tom Ahern (neck) were unavailable for selection as well as Nankivell, Kleyn and Hanrahan.
Munster Rugby (v Glasgow Warriors)
Replacements:
Munster Rugby Team news