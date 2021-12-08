Here are the draws and fixtures for the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

THE DRAWS AND fixtures for the 2022 Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup competitions have been announced.

GAA pre-season competitions were shelved in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but are set to return next year as football and hurling fixtures are released in Munster.

The Munster Hurling League will be run on a knockout basis in 2022, and begins with a quarter-final tie between Kerry and Tipperary. The winner will progress to the semi-final where they will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick.

The other semi-final will see Clare square off with Waterford. The Cork hurlers will reportedly not be taking part in the competition due to a clash with their team holiday in Tenerife, according to the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile in the McGrath Cup, all six Munster counties have been divided into two groups, which will guarantee each team two games in the competition.

Provincial champions Kerry slot into Group B alongside Limerick and Tipperary while Waterford, Clare and Cork are in Group A.

The dates, times and venues for these games will be confirmed in the coming days.

Munster Hurling League

Quarter-Final: Kerry v Tipperary

Semi-Final: Clare v Waterford

Semi-Final: Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry

McGrath Cup

Group A: Waterford v Clare

Group A: Clare v Cork

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Group A: Cork v Waterford

Group B: Kerry v Limerick

Group B: Limerick v Tipperary

Group B: Tipperary