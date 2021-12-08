Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Here are the draws and fixtures for the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick will face either Kerry or Tipperary in the semi-final of the Munster Hurling League.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 8:53 PM
44 minutes ago 1,342 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5624322
Limerick's Cian Lynch after his side captured the 2020
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Limerick's Cian Lynch after his side captured the 2020
Limerick's Cian Lynch after his side captured the 2020
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE DRAWS AND fixtures for the 2022 Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup competitions have been announced.

GAA pre-season competitions were shelved in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but are set to return next year as football and hurling fixtures are released in Munster.

The Munster Hurling League will be run on a knockout basis in 2022, and begins with a quarter-final tie between Kerry and Tipperary. The winner will progress to the semi-final where they will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick.

The other semi-final will see Clare square off with Waterford. The Cork hurlers will reportedly not be taking part in the competition due to a clash with their team holiday in Tenerife, according to the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile in the McGrath Cup, all six Munster counties have been divided into two groups, which will guarantee each team two games in the competition.

Provincial champions Kerry slot into Group B alongside Limerick and Tipperary while Waterford, Clare and Cork are in Group A.

The dates, times and venues for these games will be confirmed in the coming days. 

Munster Hurling League 

Quarter-Final: Kerry v Tipperary

Semi-Final: Clare v Waterford

Semi-Final: Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry

McGrath Cup

Group A: Waterford v Clare

Group A: Clare v Cork

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Group A: Cork v Waterford

Group B: Kerry v Limerick

Group B: Limerick v Tipperary

Group B: Tipperary

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie