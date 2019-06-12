This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster granted planning permission for indoor training facility in Cork

The new facility at Musgrave Park will primarily be used by the province’s underage teams.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:06 PM
28 minutes ago 1,272 Views 1 Comment
MUNSTER HOPE WORK on a new indoor training facility at Musgrave Park will commence by the end of this year after the province today received planning permission from Cork City Council.

The new facility will be located at the Pearse Road end of Musgrave Park and will be built primarily for Munster’s underage sides, in addition to local schools and clubs. 

A view of the completed modified 3G pitch in Irish Independent Park Musgrave Park in Cork. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While the cost of the project has not been outlined by the province, the facility will house a synthetic all-weather playing surface, a gym, dressing rooms, treatment rooms, a kitchen and public toilets.

The plans show the indoor pitch will be 60×40 metres in size, while a new single-storey ticketing booth and increased parking for both cars and buses are planned for the Cork venue.    

Munster, whose senior team are based at their high-performance centre at the University of Limerick, have made an application to the large-scale sports infrastructure fund for the project, and say construction will commence by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

“We want a high-quality hub for provincial rugby and a superb facility for our surrounding community and that’s exactly what we’re going to bring for the region,” Munster’s acting CEO, Philip Quinn, said. 

The new facility will be available to local schools, clubs and community groups as necessary. The installation of our new modified 3G pitch has been a fantastic success and this is the next step for us.

“We want to engage with our local community and our 3G pitch has hosted all sorts of events in a number of different sports, not just rugby, since it opened last year.

“Long-term, we see Musgrave Park as being a municipal stadium, open to all. Rugby will always be number one here but let’s engage, let’s get people in here to what is a fantastic sporting facility.”

