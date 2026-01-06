Munster's John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen out for Toulon clash

MUNSTER’S JOHN HODNETT and Alex Kendellen are out for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Toulon after picking up injuries against Ulster last weekend.

Hodnett has had minor surgery on a thumb injury following Munster’s defeat in Belfast last Friday, and his return to play date is to be confirmed, Munster have said.

Kendellen picked up an ankle injury and will undergo a period of rehab with the medical team. His return to play date is to be confirmed.

Alex Nankivell is fit to train after a knock on Friday against Ulster. There is good news for Oli Jager (head) as he returns to full team training with his availability to be determined later in the week.

“Yeah, Oli is back training, so we’ll see how he gets on, through training today, we’ll see how he gets on tomorrow, and hopefully he’ll be back in the mix for us, which is great to see,” said attack coach Mike Prendergast, who also confirmed that Munster’s Ireland internationals will be available.

“They’re all available again, yeah. So look, it does bring more experience as well, which you need in away games. Like, you go away from home in a tough place, like Toulon, and you’re 10 points down (in 2024). That kind of calmness and experience is invaluable in this competition, so the boys will bring that.”

Munster face Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol on Sunday (1pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports).

The province are third in a tight Pool 2 after the opening two rounds. Bath lead the way on six points with Castres, Munster, Toulon, and Edinburgh all on five points apiece.