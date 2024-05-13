Advertisement
Jack Crowley. Ben Brady/INPHO
squad update

Munster's Jack Crowley and Tom Ahern are injury doubts for Edinburgh clash

The pair picked up knocks against Connacht.
4.45pm, 13 May 2024
JACK CROWLEY AND Tom Ahern are injury doubts for Munster’s URC match against Edinburgh on Friday night.  

Out-half Crowley picked up a knock to his foot during his side’s win over Connacht on Saturday, according to the province. Lock Ahern suffered a knock to his shoulder.  

The pair will be assessed in the coming days and a decision regarding their availability for Edinburgh will be made later in the week, Munster said. 

Also on the Munster injury list and continuing to rehab are: Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Patrick Campbell (shoulder) and Josh Wycherley (face).

 

Ronan Early
