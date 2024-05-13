Munster's Jack Crowley and Tom Ahern are injury doubts for Edinburgh clash

JACK CROWLEY AND Tom Ahern are injury doubts for Munster’s URC match against Edinburgh on Friday night.

Out-half Crowley picked up a knock to his foot during his side’s win over Connacht on Saturday, according to the province. Lock Ahern suffered a knock to his shoulder.

The pair will be assessed in the coming days and a decision regarding their availability for Edinburgh will be made later in the week, Munster said.

Also on the Munster injury list and continuing to rehab are: Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Patrick Campbell (shoulder) and Josh Wycherley (face).