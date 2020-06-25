Munster and Leinster hurling draws to be held tomorrow and GAA set to reveal 2020 fixture list

THE PICTURE FOR the 2020 GAA championships will become clearer tomorrow with the inter-county fixture list set to be revealed while the Munster and Leinster hurling draws will take place later in the evening.

The GAA will unveil their plans for the county schedule for the rest of the year tomorrow morning in Croke Park with inter-county action set to resume from 17 October. The new draws for the Ring and Rackard Cup competitions will also take place at this media event.

The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will be held on RTÉ’s Six One news programme.

Due to time constraints, the round-robin formats will not take place in either province which will mean Munster are set to revert to the knockout structure that existed prior to 2018 that featured one quarter-final, two semi-finals, and a final.

In Leinster it looks like reigning champions Wexford and 2019 beaten finalists Kilkenny will advance straight to the semi-final stage, then Dublin, Galway and Laois will be in the draw to determine which two from that trio will first meet in a quarter-final tie.

It is expected that there will be a backdoor system in hurling but none in football.