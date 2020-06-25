This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster and Leinster hurling draws to be held tomorrow and GAA set to reveal 2020 fixture list

The provinces are set for a knockout format in hurling.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,110 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5133053
Seamus Callanan and Sean Finn in action in last year's Munster final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Seamus Callanan and Sean Finn in action in last year's Munster final.
Seamus Callanan and Sean Finn in action in last year's Munster final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE PICTURE FOR the 2020 GAA championships will become clearer tomorrow with the inter-county fixture list set to be revealed while the Munster and Leinster hurling draws will take place later in the evening.

The GAA will unveil their plans for the county schedule for the rest of the year tomorrow morning in Croke Park with inter-county action set to resume from 17 October. The new draws for the Ring and Rackard Cup competitions will also take place at this media event. 

The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will be held on RTÉ’s Six One news programme.

Due to time constraints, the round-robin formats will not take place in either province which will mean Munster are set to revert to the knockout structure that existed prior to 2018 that featured one quarter-final, two semi-finals, and a final.

In Leinster it looks like reigning champions Wexford and 2019 beaten finalists Kilkenny will advance straight to the semi-final stage, then Dublin, Galway and Laois will be in the draw to determine which two from that trio will first meet in a quarter-final tie.

It is expected that there will be a backdoor system in hurling but none in football.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie