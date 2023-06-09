Poll: Who do you think will win Sunday's Munster and Leinster hurling finals?

PROVINCIAL HURLING SILVERWARE is on the line on Sunday with the reigning Munster and Leinster champions both in action.

Limerick are chasing a historic five-in-a-row in Munster in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.45pm, while Kilkenny hope to complete four-in-a-row in Leinster in Croke Park at 4pm.

There are familiar opponents aiming to stop them. Clare lost last year’s decider to Limerick by three points after extra-time, while Galway were defeated in their final against Kilkenny by five points.

Clare must go all the way back to 1998 for their last Munster senior final triumph, while Galway’s most recent Leinster senior success was in 2018.

But who do you think will emerge successful on Sunday?

Let us know.

