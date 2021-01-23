18 mins ago

Come in and take a seat by the fire, we’re all about to watch what promises to be the most hotly-contested Munster v Leinster clash in quite some time. It should be enough to keep the hardy night’s frost at bay for a while.

Kick-off in Limerick isn’t until 19.35 (on eir Sport), so you’ve time to entertain the dog, feed the kids and treat yourself (or whatever combination suits you best) before we get underway.