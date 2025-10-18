LIVE: Leinster v Munster, URC

Murray also caught up with Leinster and Ireland prop Andrew Porter this week. You can read the interview here.
IT’S NOT COMMON for a 29-year-old rugby player to release an autobiography when their career is still thundering along happily. Even a player as decorated and high-achieving as Andrew Porter.
But then, neither is it common for a rugby autobiography to include so little detail about rugby.
Porter’s new book, Heart on my Sleeve, doesn’t involve the play-by-play accounts of games that are commonplace in sporting autobiographies.
He has a different story, one that revolves around the grief of losing his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer when he was 12. Porter’s account of his life since is incredibly honest.
He holds nothing back in discussing things like the eating disorder he developed after his mother’s death, the time he considered taking his life at the age of 14, his ADHD, and the two miscarriages that his wife, Elaine, had before the birth of their son, Max.
There's loads of pre-match reading available on The 42. Including Murray Kinsella's interview with Munster's Thaakir Abrahams.
IT’S NOT THAT long ago that Thaakir Abrahams and his wife, Tasneem, were enjoying the hustle and bustle of big-city life in Lyon.
The South African natives are not naturally city folk but they came to love being able to walk out of their apartment onto a street full of restaurants and cafés during Abrahams’ single season playing in the Top 14.
Life now in the lovely village of Castleconnell, a short drive from Limerick, is different.
It suits the outdoorsy Abrahams, who have a 16-month-old daughter, Diyaana. A second baby girl is on the way very soon.
Thaakir’s job with Munster is keeping him busy – he starts on the wing against Leinster today in Croke Park – but his phone is on loud all the time, while Tasneem has Munster team manager Martyn Vercoe’s number just in case her husband is out on the pitch when the time comes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s URC derby meeting of Leinster and Munster at Croke Park.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens.
In case you missed it, there’s been two changes to the Leinster team announced on Thursday. Tommy O’Brien and Jack Conan have been ruled out with back and knee injuries, so Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan start, with Jimmy O’Brien added to the bench.
Josh van der Flier has been named as captain in Conan’s absence.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s URC derby meeting of Leinster and Munster at Croke Park.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens.
In case you missed it, there’s been two changes to the Leinster team announced on Thursday. Tommy O’Brien and Jack Conan have been ruled out with back and knee injuries, so Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan start, with Jimmy O’Brien added to the bench.
Josh van der Flier has been named as captain in Conan’s absence.
Kick-off in Drumcondra is at 5.15pm.
