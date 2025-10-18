LIVE: Leinster v Munster, URC

Murray also caught up with Leinster and Ireland prop Andrew Porter this week. You can read the interview here.

IT’S NOT COMMON for a 29-year-old rugby player to release an autobiography when their career is still thundering along happily. Even a player as decorated and high-achieving as Andrew Porter.

But then, neither is it common for a rugby autobiography to include so little detail about rugby.

Porter’s new book, Heart on my Sleeve, doesn’t involve the play-by-play accounts of games that are commonplace in sporting autobiographies.

He has a different story, one that revolves around the grief of losing his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer when he was 12. Porter’s account of his life since is incredibly honest.

He holds nothing back in discussing things like the eating disorder he developed after his mother’s death, the time he considered taking his life at the age of 14, his ADHD, and the two miscarriages that his wife, Elaine, had before the birth of their son, Max.