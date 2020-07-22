Kick-off times for provincial ties announced as Pro14 confirms format

KICK-OFF TIMES and dates for the return of competitive rugby in the Pro14 were announced today, along with confirmation of the tournament’s shortened format.

Matches called off due to Covid-19 fears up to and including round 13 will be ruled 0-0 draws with remaining fixtures (outside of next month’s derby rounds) struck off.

Edinburgh and Leinster lead the Pro14 standings with two rounds remaining, while Ulster sit nine points clear of third-place Glasgow in Conference A and Munster carry an eight-point lead over Scarlets in Conference B.

The Pro14 announced today that European qualification for 2020/21 will be decided on the table as it currently stands after 13 rounds. However, they will hold off officially nominating qualifiers until EPCR confirms formats for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The first professional match played after shutdown in Ireland will be Leinster v Munster (kick-off 19.35) on Saturday 22 August. With all four provinces playing at the Aviva under these special circumstances, Ulster take on Connacht the following day (16.30) and will have a six-day turnaround before facing Leinster on 29 August (kick-off 19.35). Munster v Connacht will conclude the series on Sunday 30 August (15.00).

Though there remains no confirmation of kick-off times or dates for the South African sides, the semi-final and final will be held on the weekends of 5 and 12 September.

Pro14 round 14 2019/20 season

Friday, August 21: Benetton Rugby v Zebre | Stadio Monigo, Treviso at 19:00

Saturday, August 22 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues | Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 15:00

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 17:15

Leinster v Munster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 23 Ospreys v Dragons | Liberty Stadium, Swansea at 14:15

Connacht v Ulster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (live on TG4)

Pro14 Round 15



Friday, August 28 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 19:35

Saturday, August 29 Dragons v Scarlets | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:15

Ulster v Leinster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 30 Munster v Connacht | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:00

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:00

Zebre v Benetton Rugby | Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma at 19:00 UK