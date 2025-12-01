The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ala'alatoa links up with Munster squad ahead of Champions Cup opener against Bath
MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Michael Ala’alatoa has linked up with their squad ahead of this Saturday night’s Champions Cup opener against Bath, [Kick-off 8pm, Premier Sports 1].
The 34-year-old tighthead prop has joined from Clermont Auvergne on a contract that runs until the end of this season.
Ala’alatoa, a 24-cap international who has played for Samoa in two World Cups, commenced training with Munster today.
Elsewhere Jack O’Donoghue failed a HIA in Saturday night’s URC defeat against Stormers at Thomond Park and will now enter return-to-play protocols.
Munster play Bath in their Pool 2 clash in what will be the first competitive game between the pair since October 2000.
It is the first of a Champions Cup double-header before they host Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 13 December, with over 33,500 tickets already snapped up for that game at the Cork venue.
